How Stepper Motor, Stepper Driver and Stepper Controller Work - Unipolar and Bipolar Motor Examples

Stepper motors or sometimes known as stepping motors can be found in many devices / machines.


Unlike normal motors, stepper motor make steps, one small degree at a time, and can be found in photocopy machines, bubblejet  /laser printers, fax machines, old floppy drives, scanners, 3D printers, CNC machines, etc.

 These videos will demo how the various stepper motor works. Especially the most commonly found 4 wires, 5 wires and 6 wires unipolar / bipolar stepper motor variant.


Stepper Motor Basics: 4 Wires Bipolar Motor



Stepper Motor Basics: 5 Wires Unipolar / Bipolar Motor



Stepper Motor Basics: 6 Wires Unipolar / Bipolar Motor



