3D Printer Mod - Improved 3D Printer Filament Spool Holder / Roller

An improved 3D printer filament spool holder / roller for my Makergear M2 3D printer.
The holder / roller is designed to fit a standard Makergear filament spool.
This is just another excuse to give my lathe a bit of a workout :)
The original filament spool holder on my Makergear M2 although functional, leaves much room for improvements.
The new filament spool roller / holder.
Without the filament spool.
Exploded schematics of the improved filament spool holder / roller
How It’s Made
Check out the video above for the build, took half a day from start to finish. Mostly involved turning (aluminum and delrin) down to size, and tapping a few screw threads.
I could as well print the plastic roller on my printer, but no 3D printer (the affordable ones at least) can beat the smooth and precise finish a lathe can achieve.
And the choice of aluminum is of course due to it being much stronger than plastics (ABS or PLA). I’m using 6061 Aluminum, it is easier to work with, and produces better finish when turned on a lathe.
More photos
Bits And Pieces
The existing mounting holes on the frame allows for direct mounting of the new holder / roller.
The mounting plate after turning and tapping M8 hole in the center.
The aluminum shaft and the mounting plate attached directly to the frame.
The delrin roller, outside diameter turned to fit the standard Makergear filament spool, and the inside diameter was bored to fit the shaft and bearings.
3 comments:
Hello Chein,
Great mod with the spool holder/roller.
I too love modding things but barely get enough time to play with my mill, lathe or 3d printer. Its hard to balance work, travel, family and hobbies.
Besides I live in Miri and its a challenge finding hobby stuff here. Most of my stuff is bought online or via short trips to KL.
Can you tell me where you sourced the delrin from?
Thanks in advance.
Hussain
@kafie1980 I got it from euroshore plastics here in klang valley. In your case, try searching for "engineering plastics" perhaps there's a supplier near you. Plus.. yellow pages, buying guide, and the like (the book version), are still better than google for sourcing materials, parts, etc coz most supplier cater to niche markets and don't care about websites and online presence.
Thanks for the info Chein. I will check that shop next time I am in KL. Thanks.
