3D Printer Mod - Improved 3D Printer Filament Spool Holder / Roller

How It’s Made

Check out the video above for the build, took half a day from start to finish. Mostly involved turning (aluminum and delrin) down to size, and tapping a few screw threads.

I could as well print the plastic roller on my printer, but no 3D printer (the affordable ones at least) can beat the smooth and precise finish a lathe can achieve.

And the choice of aluminum is of course due to it being much stronger than plastics (ABS or PLA). I’m using 6061 Aluminum, it is easier to work with, and produces better finish when turned on a lathe.



kafie1980 said...

Hello Chein,

Great mod with the spool holder/roller.

I too love modding things but barely get enough time to play with my mill, lathe or 3d printer. Its hard to balance work, travel, family and hobbies.

Besides I live in Miri and its a challenge finding hobby stuff here. Most of my stuff is bought online or via short trips to KL.

Can you tell me where you sourced the delrin from?

Thanks in advance.

Hussain

September 20, 2015 at 11:20 PM
Chein said...

@kafie1980 I got it from euroshore plastics here in klang valley. In your case, try searching for "engineering plastics" perhaps there's a supplier near you. Plus.. yellow pages, buying guide, and the like (the book version), are still better than google for sourcing materials, parts, etc coz most supplier cater to niche markets and don't care about websites and online presence.

September 21, 2015 at 11:53 PM
kafie1980 said...

Thanks for the info Chein. I will check that shop next time I am in KL. Thanks.

September 22, 2015 at 10:28 AM

