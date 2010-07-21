DIY Antenna - Gray Hoverman Antenna For UHF TV Reception

Some History
The antenna was originally created by Doyt R. Hoverman, who also did the early work on the Hoverman antenna.
He was granted US patents in 1959 and 1964, which expired in 1979 and 1984 respectively.
In early 2008 the DIY Antenna community started toying with the possibility of experimenting with the old Hoverman antenna design. Aided by computer antenna modeling software and encouragement from fellow antenna enthusiasts, an ad hoc research and development team came together.
The original Hoverman design was reconfigured in many ways resulting in a design that has achieved an extraordinary leap in UHF Television Antenna reception performance that rivals or beat most of today's commercially available UHF Television antennas. The Gray Hoverman Antenna was born.
Split Screen Reflector Single Bay Gray Hoverman Antenna
My wooden framed version, based on the DigitalHome design. With all the material at hand, it took me a good 3 hours to complete.
The schematics, made with SketchUp
My wooden frame Split Screen Reflector SBGH in all it’s glory. Joints are best glued together. Pardon the staple gun joints which will undoubtedly affect the performance of the antenna, albeit marginally.
Steel wire mesh as the screen reflector and solid-core Galvanized Steel antenna element. Wherever possible, glue is used to hold things together, note the watermark traces it leaves on the wood. Use of metal fasteners (nails, screws, staples) should be minimized if not avoided.
Soldered center feed point
300 ohm twin lead connection. Attach this to the back of the TV of course.
Split Screen Reflector SBGH Performance Reference
Net Gain of the Full Screen VS Split Screen VS Collinear Rods SBGH. Note the significant Gain between Channel 14 – 54. Source http://www.digitalhome.ca
The front lobe and the symmetrical minor lobes of the antenna (resulting from the center feed point). Source http://www.digitalhome.ca
Will be posting some test results when I could find the time, cheers.
