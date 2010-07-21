DIY Antenna - Gray Hoverman Antenna For UHF TV Reception

My build of the Single Bay Gray Hoverman UHF TV Antenna (SBGH) for nearby to fringe Over-The-Air (OTA) terrestrial reception range of 0 to 100 km. There are two variants of the SBGH. The one with 6-Pair Collinear Rod Reflectors and in my case here, the one with the Split-Screen Reflector.



Some History

The antenna was originally created by Doyt R. Hoverman, who also did the early work on the Hoverman antenna.

He was granted US patents in 1959 and 1964, which expired in 1979 and 1984 respectively.
In early 2008 the DIY Antenna community started toying with the possibility of experimenting with the old Hoverman antenna design. Aided by computer antenna modeling software and encouragement from fellow antenna enthusiasts, an ad hoc research and development team came together.

The original Hoverman design was reconfigured in many ways resulting in a design that has achieved an extraordinary leap in UHF Television Antenna reception performance that rivals or beat most of today's commercially available UHF Television antennas. The Gray Hoverman Antenna was born.

Source http://www.digitalhome.ca



Split Screen Reflector Single Bay Gray Hoverman Antenna

My wooden framed version, based on the DigitalHome design. With all the material at hand, it took me a good 3 hours to complete.


split_screen_reflector_single_bay_gray_hoverman_frnt
The schematics, made with SketchUp



split_screen_reflector_single_bay_gray_hoverman_frnt
My wooden frame Split Screen Reflector SBGH in all it’s glory. Joints are best glued together. Pardon the staple gun joints which will undoubtedly affect the performance of the antenna, albeit marginally.




 split_screen_reflector_wire_mesh
Steel wire mesh as the screen reflector and solid-core Galvanized Steel antenna element. Wherever possible, glue is used to hold things together, note the watermark traces it leaves on the wood. Use of metal fasteners (nails, screws, staples) should be minimized if not avoided.  



diy_tv_antenna_300_ohm_connector
Soldered center feed point 




300_ohm_cable 
300_ohm_twin_lead_connector
300 ohm twin lead connection. Attach this to the back of the TV of course.





Split Screen Reflector SBGH Performance Reference


NetGain_SBGH
Net Gain of the Full Screen VS Split Screen VS Collinear Rods SBGH. Note the significant Gain between Channel 14 – 54. Source http://www.digitalhome.ca



SBGH PolarPlot-Vsource Exact(SplitScreen)
The front lobe and the symmetrical minor lobes of the antenna (resulting from the center feed point). Source http://www.digitalhome.ca

Will be posting some test results when I could find the time, cheers.
Duncan Hill said...

I am in the UK, and simply can’t browse anything from the Digital Home forum, except on very rare occasions. I understand they basically ban all IP addresses outside North America.

But they don’t even have an explanation on their website any more, if you click “read here”, you just get a form to send a message to the owner. Very poor show. Oh yes, they don't bother replying either. I have heard that the webmaster, Hugh Thompson, is a racist.

July 21, 2010 at 4:46 AM
Anonymous said...

will this increase the reception of digital tv signals in the states?

August 12, 2010 at 2:01 PM
Uncle Ike said...

http://uhfantenna.blogspot.com/2010/12/gray-hoverman-home-built-uhf-tv-antenna.html This is the link to the antenna I built, check it out, very happy with the results.

December 20, 2010 at 3:53 AM

