Unlike normal motors, stepper motor make steps, one small degree at a time, and can be found in photocopy machines, bubblejet /laser printers, fax machines, old floppy drives, scanners, 3D printers, CNC machines, etc.
These videos will demo how the various stepper motor works. Especially the most commonly found 4 wires, 5 wires and 6 wires unipolar / bipolar stepper motor variant.
Stepper Motor Basics: 4 Wires Bipolar Motor
Stepper Motor Basics: 5 Wires Unipolar / Bipolar Motor
Stepper Motor Basics: 6 Wires Unipolar / Bipolar Motor
Enjoy, share and do leave a comment. Would like to hear from you.