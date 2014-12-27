How Stepper Motor, Stepper Driver and Stepper Controller Work - Unipolar and Bipolar Motor Examples

Stepper motors or sometimes known as stepping motors can be found in many devices / machines.


Unlike normal motors, stepper motor make steps, one small degree at a time, and can be found in photocopy machines, bubblejet  /laser printers, fax machines, old floppy drives, scanners, 3D printers, CNC machines, etc.

 These videos will demo how the various stepper motor works. Especially the most commonly found 4 wires, 5 wires and 6 wires unipolar / bipolar stepper motor variant.


Stepper Motor Basics: 4 Wires Bipolar Motor



Stepper Motor Basics: 5 Wires Unipolar / Bipolar Motor



Stepper Motor Basics: 6 Wires Unipolar / Bipolar Motor



How To Solder Wires And Components Easily - The Fixed Iron Method


Soldering is somewhat tricky especially when you need to solder two components and wires together.

In practice you'll need a tool called a "helping hand", to assist in the soldering process. It's job is to hold and align the components or wires that need to be joined, freeing up your hands to hold the soldering iron and the solder.

If you have actually tried this, you'll find that the whole process is quite cumbersome, especially the process of aligning the components or wires just right (making sure the leads are making proper contact) before you can apply the solder.

This is where the Fixed Iron Method comes in. It allows for a quick and easy way to solder wires and electronics components together.


Having the soldering iron fixed in-place frees up your hands, allowing better control and much more consistent results.




